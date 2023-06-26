FIR booked against private school for running illegally

June 26, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

A criminal case has been booked against a private school for allegedly running illegally.

Based on a complaint filed by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru North (4), the Soladevanahalli police have filed an FIR against Basil Woods Nature School, Hesaraghatta.

In the complaint, the BEO has alleged: “The management of Basil Woods Nature School is running the schools without any permission from the Department of School Education and Literacy and it is clear violation of Right to Education Act-2009. The management is cheating the students and parents with unauthorised enrolment. After various notices issued to the management to close the unauthorised school, they failed to respond properly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It came to light when the parent of a student of the school in class 2 requested for Transfer Certificate (TC) to move to another school and got the TC. But they noticed that there was no mention of the SATS (Students Achievement Tracking System) number. Without SATS number, the new school may not complete the admission process.

After multiple requests from the parents, the management failed to provide the SATS number. Then, the parents complained to the BEO concerned.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ashwath Narayan K.N., BEO of Bengaluru North-4, said, “Basil Woods Nature School has got permission for pre-school only, but they are running primary classes illegally. They applied online for primary and higher primary school. The application is pending in the department and it is under scrutiny. Therefore, the FIR has been booked against the school and the police is conducting an inquiry. The department will also take necessary legal action against the school.”

The school management was unavailable for comments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.