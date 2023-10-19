FIR against two officials for converting forest into revenue land

October 19, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Forest Department has registered an FIR against Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru North Division, M.G. Shivanna and Bengaluru East tahsildar Ajith Kumar Rai for allegedly converting forest land into Revenue land. The duo had allegedly converted 17 acres and 34 guntas of forest land (survey number 47) in Kothanur worth ₹500 crore at market value to Revenue land.

The duo have been booked under the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, Section 33, 104 and 104 c.

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed the Forest Department officials to register an FIR against erring officials who had converted forest to Revenue land, and against those who had aided those trying to encroach upon this area.

According to a release by Mr. Khandre, the two officers allegedly converted this Forest Department land, worth crores of rupees, even though a case in connection with this land went all the way to the Supreme Court and was deemed forest land after a joint survey.

“Now that the department has registered this, it will act as a warning to erring officials who indulge in such acts,” a release from the Minister’s office stated.