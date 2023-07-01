HamberMenu
FIR against school in-charge for harassing woman in Bengaluru

The complaint had gone to the school seeking admission for her nephew

July 01, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old school in-charge has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who had come to the school seeking admission for her nephew on June 30.

The accused is in charge of a private school at Attur Layout in Yelahanka New Town. He was arrested under Section 354A (assault or criminal force intended to outrage the modesty), and later released on bail.

The complainant, 37, is a tailor. She resides at Peenya.

The accused allegedly offered to get a concession in the fee in return for sexual favours. The accused also offered her a job and to get concession in the fee for her relatives too.

The complaint returned home and narrated her ordeal to her family before filing a complaint with the police.

