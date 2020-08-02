FIR against Sakra Hospital for ‘not providing information’

An FIR has been filed against the Sakra Hospital at Devarabisanahalli for allegedly not providing information to the officials about availability of beds for COVID-19 patients, and about the virus-infected patients treated between July 23 and 29.

According to the FIR filed by the Marathahalli police, the hospital management was directed by the special officers and the nodal officer concerned to provide the information when the officers visited the hospital on July 29. However, the information was not provided to the government.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, against the head of the hospital Deepak Balani, and two others — Deepthi, and Deepak Agarkad.