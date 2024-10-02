ADVERTISEMENT

FIR against police inspector for misusing seized property

Published - October 02, 2024 01:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The J.P. Nagar police have registered an FIR against an inspector working with the Criminal Investigation Department for allegedly misusing the seized property while he was working as inspector at the J.P. Nagar station.

Based on a complaint filed by the present inspector, Radhakrishna T.S., the FIR was registered against his predecessor, Hitendra M.S., charging him with criminal breach of trust.

As per the complaint, Mr. Radhakrishna assumed charge as police inspector, J. P. Nagar, in April 2022. Despite several reminders, the outgoing inspector failed to hand over the properties, including pen drives, digital evidence, cash, gold ornaments, and sensitive documents recovered related to over 24 cases.

When the court concerned asked about the details of the seized property, the matter was brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), who issued a notice to Mr. Hitendra on May 22, 2024. Despite the notice, Mr. Hitendra failed to respond, following which legal action was initiated against him.

The police will now issue a notice to Mr. Hitendra to appear before the investigating officer for questioning.

