FIR against Orchids The International School 

An FIR has been registered against Orchids The International School, Magadi Road branch, at the Byadarahalli police station. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Ramesh V., Block Education Officer (BEO), Bengaluru North-1, who alleged that the school was being run illegally.

The police have booked the secretary and principal. The BEO has alleged that the school management had not taken permission from the Department of School Education and Literacy. They were running the school illegally from pre-nursery to Class VII for the academic year of 2022-23 and were cheating parents and students, he said in his complaint.

The Orchids The International School, in a statement to the media, said, “We have applied for all the necessary permissions/licenses/authorisations from the State Education Department and we were expecting the approvals. Basis of our ongoing construction work and looking at our infrastructure and brand name, many parents have shown interest to enrol their children. It was only recently we received a rejection intimation from them due to some clarifications required and thereby we have reapplied and sought for all the approvals. We are hopeful to receive the permission shortly.”

“In the interim we are redirecting the parents to other nearby Orchids branches ensuring the continuity for their children’s education and they will receive all the services offered at our schools as per our standard practices,” it further said.