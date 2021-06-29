FIR against official for not handing over charge

Bengaluru

29 June 2021 22:15 IST

The Deputy Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, has been booked under Karnataka State Public Records Act for refusing to hand over official records to her successor for almost eight months.

Based on a complaint filed by Anwar Pasha, Deputy Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, the Vidhana Soudha police registered an FIR against Jyothi on Monday and issued notice to appear for questioning.

In his complaint, Mr. Pasha said Ms. Jyothi worked as Deputy Secretary in the Food and Civil Supplies Department from December 2018 to March 2020. Later, the government transferred Ms. Jyothi to DPAR, replacing him in the position.

As per the orders, Mr. Pasha took charge in October 2020, but Ms. Jyothi did not hand over the official records and charges. At the time of transfer, she was handling four important official records.

Mr. Pasha tried to reach her many times but in vain and even wrote to the DPAR seeking the details of the records.

The matter was brought to the notice of his higher ups before filing a complaint with the police.