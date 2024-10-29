FIR against Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith for sexual assault of male artist at Bengaluru hotel in 2012

The International Airport police, Bengaluru, have registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith for allegedly sexually assaulting a male film artist at a hotel near Kempegowda International Airport in 2012. The FIR was registered on Saturday, sources said.

The victim, 31, filed a complaint at the Kasaba police station in Kerala in September in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report, which looked into allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The Kasaba police transferred the complaint to the International Airport police, as the incident is alleged to have taken place here.

Based on the complaint, the International Airport police have now registered a case against Ranjith, charging him under Section 377 for unnatural sexual offences of the Indian Penal Code and also under various sections of the IT Act, 2000.

According to the complainant, he met Ranjith in Kerala when the filmmaker had shared his mobile phone number. Ranjith allegedly asked the male artist to meet him at a hotel near KIA, and in the room Ranjith offered him alcohol and asked him to disrobe and sexually assaulted him. The complaint alleges that the filmmaker recorded the act on his phone and shared the video with others.

The police have now initiated a probe. “We will summon the complainant and record his statement. We will also conduct a spot inspection of the alleged crime scene,” a senior police official said.

