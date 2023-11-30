FIR against Kambala organisers for putting up banners illegally

November 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sadashivanagar police have registered an FIR against the organisers of the Bengaluru Kambala for allegedly putting up banners in and around Palace Grounds illegally.

Based on a complaint filed by K. Siddagangaiah, Revenue Inspector, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the police charged the organisers under the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act.

Mr. Siddagangaiah said that over 100 banners were put up in and around Mehkri Circle and on Ballari Road by the organisers to convey wishes and compliments, without permission. This violated the court order and BBMP rules, he said. He roped in a team, pulled down all the banners and buntings, loaded them in three trucks, took them to the head office, and filed a report.