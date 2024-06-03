FIR against four BESCOM engineers

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered an FIR against four Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) engineers after a 27-year-old lineman was electrocuted in Rayasandra on Saturday.

Based on the complaint by Mallikarjun, elder brother of the deceased and the eyewitness to the incident, the police charged Bescom’s Junior engineer, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer of Chandapura division charging them under death due to negligence.

The deceased Nagaraj Badiger, working as a lineman in Bescom for the last seven years, was on work taking down meter reading at houses in the area. As Mallikarjun had a holiday, he accompanied his brother to ferry him on his bike.

While he was at work, Nagaraj received a phone call from his senior around 12.30 pm asking him to come near Shabari bakery in Rayansandra to assist in putting up an electric pole.

The duo reached the spot and Nagaraj, as per the instruction, climbed up the pole to disconnect the wire and was electrocuted. He fell from the pole and was rushed to a near-by private hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

Mallikarjun in his complaint alleged that his brother was not provided with safety measures which resulted in the electrocution .

Nagaraju was married four years ago and had one-and-half year old daughter .

