FIR against family who assaulted hospital staff

The J.B. Nagar police have registered an FIR against a group of persons who allegedly beat up Manipal Hospital staff and ransacked the premises after a duty doctor with the emergency unit declared a woman as brought dead last Sunday (June 13).

According to the police, a 28-year-old woman had committed suicide. One of the accused in the case, Krishna, accompanied by other relatives brought her to Manipal Hospital. “But when doctors declared her brought dead, Krishna and others created a ruckus, ransacked the premises and beat up staff who tried to counsel them,” said a police officer.

Based on a complaint filed by the chief security officer of Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road, the police have registered a case against the family members. The J.B. Nagar police said they have identified the accused and are waiting for them to perform the last rites before arresting them. They have been charged under the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act as well as for assault and criminal intimidation.

Last week, in the wake of attacks on medical personnel by families of patients especially during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association had called for strict action against offenders.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)