FIR against builder for forging plan approval in Bengaluru

The city police have registered an FIR against a private builder who forged a building plan approval, contradicting the plan approval provided by the city’s civic body and built excessive floors in Mallathahalli.

B.C. Satish, Joint Commissioner, R.R. Nagar zone, said the BBMP had approved a plan for ground-plus-three floors with a build-up area of 1,388 sqm. However, the builder prepared a plan approval document with the forged signature of an official and was building ground-plus-six floors. Each floor had four houses, totalling 20 residential units.

The FIR has been registered against G. Lakshmi Prasad, owner of the land and developers D. Hardeep and A. Vijaykumar.

Meanwhile, the BBMP carried out a drive to remove a dilapidated building in Annasandrapalya, under the HAL sub-division of the Mahadevapura zone.

The property, located at site No. 707 on 1st Main Road, 1st Cross in Annasandrapalya, is owned by Feroze Khan. The building, comprising a ground floor and a first floor built nearly 40 years ago on a 30x60 sqft plot, had fallen into a state of disrepair.

In response to the building’s condition, the BBMP had previously issued a notice to the owner, instructing the removal of the structure as a precautionary measure. The owner acknowledged the notice and requested additional time.

However, with the notice period expired and the building posing a potential hazard, the BBMP proceeded with the demolition. Under the supervision of the Assistant Executive Engineer from the HAL sub-division, the building was demolished at the owner’s expense.

