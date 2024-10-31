ADVERTISEMENT

FIR against builder for forging plan approval in Bengaluru

Published - October 31, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have registered an FIR against a private builder who forged a building plan approval, contradicting the plan approval provided by the city’s civic body and built excessive floors in Mallathahalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.C. Satish, Joint Commissioner, R.R. Nagar zone, said the BBMP had approved a plan for ground-plus-three floors with a build-up area of 1,388 sqm. However, the builder prepared a plan approval document with the forged signature of an official and was building ground-plus-six floors. Each floor had four houses, totalling 20 residential units.

The FIR has been registered against G. Lakshmi Prasad, owner of the land and developers D. Hardeep and A. Vijaykumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the BBMP carried out a drive to remove a dilapidated building in Annasandrapalya, under the HAL sub-division of the Mahadevapura zone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The property, located at site No. 707 on 1st Main Road, 1st Cross in Annasandrapalya, is owned by Feroze Khan. The building, comprising a ground floor and a first floor built nearly 40 years ago on a 30x60 sqft plot, had fallen into a state of disrepair.

In response to the building’s condition, the BBMP had previously issued a notice to the owner, instructing the removal of the structure as a precautionary measure. The owner acknowledged the notice and requested additional time.

However, with the notice period expired and the building posing a potential hazard, the BBMP proceeded with the demolition. Under the supervision of the Assistant Executive Engineer from the HAL sub-division, the building was demolished at the owner’s expense.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US