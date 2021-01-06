FIR against advertisers nailing notices on trees

06 January 2021 01:13 IST

A non-government organisation based out of Bengaluru has filed a complaint with the police against advertisers nailing placards and notices on trees. Many trees on Cubbonpet Road, hardly 200 m away from the police station, have ads nailed on their trunks displaying employment advertisements, said complainant Prem Kumar, a private firm employee and member of Bengaluru Hudugara Tanda.

The Halasuru Gate police have registered a case under the Karnataka Open Places Disfigurement Act. Mr. Kumar told the police that his team had been campaigning for the conservation of roadside trees and preventing their disfigurement. “This is not only disfiguring the greenery but also violation of KOPD Act,” Mr. Prem Kumar said in his complaint.

The police, who have summoned the advertisers for questioning, said action would be taken based on their statements.

