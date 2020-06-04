Bengaluru

FIR against activist over tweet

The J.C. Nagar police have filed an FIR against journalist, activist and former head of Amnesty India Aakar Patel for allegedly provoking people to protest in a post on Twitter. Mr. Patel had allegedly posted video clips of protests against the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in the US, at the hands of the police.

Nagaraja D.R., inspector, J.C. Nagar police took cognisance of the post and filed a complaint on Monday claiming that Mr. Patel, in a tweet, urged minorities, backward, the poor and women to agitate.

Based on the complaint, the police charged Aakar Patel under Sections 505, 153 and 117 of the IPC for allegedly provoking and instigating people of minority communities to organise similar protests in India citing the unrest in the US.

“I don't think the FIR should have been filed and I don't think it will go anywhere,” Aakar Patel said.

