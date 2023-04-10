Finding landlord okay with pets in the house is not easy, say pet parents in Bengaluru

April 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Anna Arawattigi, a young professional who lives in Begur, has five cats and also fostered a stray dog on the street where she lived. “When the rains got really bad in October and November 2022, I created a makeshift home for the dog on my terrace. That’s when things got really bad between my landlords and me,” she said.

Initially, the landlords started to complain about the dog’s fur and barking and then it was just one reason after another, Ms. Arawattigi claimed. “They asked me to get rid of the dog. I said I needed some time to find him a good home as he was also unwell, but they refused and asked me to leave with the dog,” she said.

The landlords used to call her at unreasonable hours to complain about the dog even when it was not causing any problems, she alleged.

Bengaluru’s pet parents face a daunting challenge as landlords in the city continue to deny them a roof over their heads owing to their furry companions.

As the world celebrates International Pet Day to honour the bond between humans and their pets on April 11, Bengaluru’s landlords remain notorious for their peculiar demands, including the infamous “no pet rule” that makes finding a suitable home a daunting task for animal lovers in the city.

Vivek, a college student living in New BEL Road, also faced similar issues with his landlords. “I moved to Bengaluru right after the second lockdown in 2021. In the first house that I rented, the landlords had no issues with me having a pet. In fact, that was the reason I even moved to that house,” he said.

But Mr. Vivek’s landlords started having problems over time. “First they started to increase the rent by almost ₹3,000 per month. It was very difficult for me as a student to keep up with it but I paid them extra as I did not have anywhere else to go with my three cats,” he said.

They allegedly started asking him not to let the cats move around the building, “They never dirtied the surroundings or caused any noise. I don’t know why they suddenly wanted me to keep them locked in,” he said.

He said that he ended up vacating the house after a few weeks owing to failed negotiations.

While trying to negotiate with landlords is one problem, they also have to deal with neighbours being a menace to them and their pets.

Esther Benedict, another working professional, said: “When I first moved in, I didn’t have pets. But I adopted one later, following which the neighbours created a fuss and the landlord asked me to give away the pets or find another place to live.”

After much negotiations, of the four pets, she could only keep two. “One afternoon, I saw an elderly neighbour try to put a walking stick inside my house through the window and hit my dog. When I questioned him, he just ignored me and walked off,” she alleged.

Ms. Benedict further alleged that there was a time when someone threw a burning cigarette at the dog while it was inside the house. “Thankfully I arrived on time, before it could harm my dog,” she said.

While tenants narrate their ordeals, homeowners argue that they have their own reasons not to rent their houses to pet owners.

Rajesh, an owner of a three-storey building near Shantinagar, said: “We as landlords should be worried about how neighbours will react to us having pets in our building. They complain a lot about barking and the commotion caused by dogs”.

He also added that many pets tend to dirty the surroundings making it difficult for everyone living there. “

R.N. Prasad, a member of the Bengaluru Urban District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said: “Looking at this from a legal perspective, according to the 2023 Gazette notification, a gated society is also considered as a public place and no one can chase dogs and other pets from there.”

Furthermore, he said that apartments and gated communities cannot make any bylaws regarding people having pets and must abide by the rules and policies set by the Animal Welfare Board, the State Animal Welfare Board, and the District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.