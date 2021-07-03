Financier hacked to death at Banashankari

Bengaluru

03 July 2021 01:02 IST

He was attacked by six armed men

A financier was hacked to death at the busy Banashankari temple circle, in front of scores of people on Friday afternoon. The deceased, Madan, 33, a resident of Lakkasandra, died on the spot as assailants rained blows on his face and neck with machetes, before fleeing from the spot.

Madan had parked his car in front of a street vendor selling greens, made some purchases, and was returning to his car, when six men on three motorcycles surrounded him and attacked him. They were wearing helmets to hide their identities. As the victim collapsed, they rode off. “It seems to have all happened in a matter of less than two minutes. We have recovered CCTV camera footage and are analysing the clips,” said the police.

According to sources, Madan was also involved in some anti-social activities in Wilson Garden police station limits, which the police now suspect may have led to his murder.

“There are some leads that Madan may have been involved in a murder in 2018 and the attack on him may be an act of revenge. But we are investigating all angles, including financial disputes,” a senior police officer said.

This is the second such incident in eight days. On June 24, the former BBMP councillor Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death by armed men outside her office near the Flower Garden area in the busy Cottonpet.