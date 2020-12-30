Finance officer who exposed alleged irregularities in Bangalore University relieved

30 December 2020 07:30 IST

Vice Chancellor instructs her to report to her parent department

The Finance Officer (FO) who had pointed out irregularities in the management of finances of Bangalore University was relieved from her post on Monday evening.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, issued an order relieving Parvathi H.B. from her post as Finance Officer, and asking her to report to her parent department – State Audit and Accounts Department – with immediate effect.

Ms. Parvathi had conducted an independent audit, which had revealed several discrepancies, including the bank balance reported in the books of accounts not depicting the actual position of the bank balances held by the university. In addition, the university allowed some branches to maintain books of accounts and bank accounts separately, and the transactions with respect to these institutions have not been included in the financial transactions of the university, it says. The report notes that while the balance as per the books of account is a credit balance of ₹59.36 crore, verification of bank reconciliation statement shows that the university issued cheques to the extent of ₹61.31 crore, but parties have not presented the same in banks. It says that the university overspent ₹35 crore on salary grants and that the university had incurred financial loss of ₹56.68 lakh as the funds were not credited within the time limit. This report was submitted to the Vice Chancellor on December 15 .

Advertising

Advertising

The Vice Chancellor reportedly wrote to the State Audit and Accounts Department to transfer Ms. Parvathi, but relieved her from the post before getting a reply from the department. Her parent department has written to the Vice Chancellor stating that she should continue as Finance officer and the Vice Chancellor’s order was against the order of the State government.

Bangalore University authorities stated that she would continue as Finance Officer based on the orders of the government. “The Vice Chancellor transferred her as the teaching and non-teaching staff wanted her transferred,” a source in the varsity alleged.