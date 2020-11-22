Finance company owner arrested for blackmailing
He was posing as a CCB officer
The owner of a finance firm was arrested by the Peenya police for allegedly blackmailing and extorting from a cable operator posing as a CCB officer.
The accused, Srinivasa Gaddige, 40, owns a finance firm in Peenya. He was arrested after the victim filed a complaint with the police when he started demanding more money.
According to the police, the victim, Manjunath, 49, is a cable operator in T. Dasarahalli. He was in a relationship with a woman who works in the office of Srinivasa.
The couple used to meet at a lodge in Basaveshwaranagar. Srinivasa, who came to know about the relationship, managed to install a camera to record the private moments of the couple.
Using the clip, he called Manjunath posing as a CCB officer and threatened to foist cases on him.
Srinivasa took ₹6 lakh from Manjunath promising to “close the case”.
After receiving the money, Srinivasa started demanding more money. Unable to pay more money, Manjunath approached the police and filed a case.
Bases on his complaint, the police arrested Srinivasa and charged him for extortion and blackmail.