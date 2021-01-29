Bengaluru

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh appears before CCB

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh presented himself at the Anti-Narcotics Wing in the CCB office on Thursday, but could not meet the officials concerned as they were busy in security duty for the ongoing Assembly session.

This is the third time that the CCB summoned him to get more information about a drug racket. Sources in the department said that the CCB is contemplating making him prime witness in the case.

Lankesh said, “I have been cooperating with the CCB right from the beginning. The CCB is working on this case, but has arrested only small fish while big whales are still out. There should be a detailed investigation.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 11:46:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/filmmaker-indrajit-lankesh-appears-before-ccb/article33691224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY