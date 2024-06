Suchitra Film Society, in association with Climate Future, on the occasion of World Environment Day will screen 16 short films on Friday.

These films will explore themes such as climate change, environmental conservation, and the impact of human activities on the planet.

The screening programme will be held at Suhcitra’s premises, at No. 36, 9th Main, Banashankari 2nd Stage, from 6 p.m. Entry is free and open to all. For details, visit https://suchitrafilmsociety.com