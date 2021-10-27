Film producer’s family allegedly assaults domestic help

The North Division police have formed special teams to track down the family members of film producer Soundarya Jagadish who had allegedly attacked two domestic helpers in their neighbourhood over a trivial row on Sunday.

The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Sunday had registered a case against the producer’s son and actor Snehit Jagadish along with seven others on charges of outraging the modesty of the two workers and trespassing.

A senior police officer said that soon after the incident came to light and the CCTV footage of the attack went viral on news channels, the family was absconding and all of them have switched off their phones. A notice was issued to the accused, including Snehit and his mother Rekha Jadadish, to appear before an investigation officer on Monday. However, they did not turn up for inquiry, but have moved the anticipatory bail petition.

Two women were sweeping on the premises of Manjula Purushotham and asked the bodyguards to move. The angry bodyguards allegedly started hitting them and Snehit and others joined them in manhandling the workers and hurling abuses at them.

Members of a women’s association on Tuesday gathered in front of the producer’s residence and staged a protest to demand the immediate arrest of the accused. The protesters also alleged that there is a pressure on the police to not take any legal action against the family and that some influential persons called the police to request a compromise between the complainant and accused.