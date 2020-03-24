Film producer found dead

A city-based financier and film producer was found dead at a hotel that he owned near Peenya early on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as V.K. Mohan, known as Kapali Mohan, 59.

The police claimed that he was suffering from huge financial losses as was revealed through his selfie videos.

Inquiries revealed that he was staying at the hotel for two days.

The incident came to light when the hotel staff knocked on the door in the morning but got no response. They alerted the police, who broke open the door and found his body.

The mortal remains were shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for further investigation.

Those is distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani (104) for help.