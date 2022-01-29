Film industry demands lifting 50% occupancy rule for cinemas too

29 January 2022 22:02 IST

They say regulation will deter producers from releasing new movies

The decision of theState Government on not allowing theatres, cinema and multiplexes to function with full capacity has not gone down well with the film industry stakeholders. They say continuing the 50% occupancy rule will deter the producers from releasing new films.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to meet the Chief Minister and demand allowing 100% occupancy in cinemas too on the lines of what is now allowed for hotels, bars and restaurants.

K.V. Chandrashekar, president of Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association, said, “After the outbreak of the pandemic, in the last two years, theatres were completely closed for 14 months due to lockdowns. In the rest of the period, barring for four to five months, theatres were allowed to run with 50% capacity. We have paid all the taxes since the outbreak of the pandemic. The State Government had assured that they would give rebate but local bodies like BBMP are not ready to consider that. Now, they are saying that 50% occupancy will be continued.”

He feared that if producers decide to postpone release, they would have no option but to close theatres.

‘Positive sentiment’

However, Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure Limited, welcomed the decision of the State Government to lift the night curfew from Monday.

“This move will definitely spread a positive sentiment amongst the patrons. Furthermore, as cinema exhibitors, while we are still operating at 50% capacity, the lifting of curfew will also allow us to add more shows and therefore more flexibility and convenience for the audience. We are very optimistic that next month onwards, content producers would also plan their major releases, which should strengthen the film content pipeline in the months to come.”

Meanwhile, hoteliers’ association has welcomed the decision to allow full occupancy. Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association president P.C. Rao in a video message thanked the Government for complying with their demand.