Film city in Karnataka should attract Hollywood filmmakers: CM

March 23, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Speaking at inaugural session of 14th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival, he said international experts will be invited to create film city

The Hindu Bureau

After making several film industry-friendly announcements in the recent Budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the work on the much-anticipated film city will begin soon with international expertise and infrastructure.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 14th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), he said: “We are inviting international experts to create a film city and studio of international quality. Once the work is completed, not only Bollywood, but I want Hollywood filmmakers to visit the studio and utilise it”.

Mr. Bommai further said that from the studio setup to making of cinema, theatres and views of cinema goers have all changed drastically post digitisation.

“Kannada cinemas have become international films today as we have world-class technology, talented artists, and objective stories. While KGF 1 and 2 showcased technical expertise, Kaantara took our regional practices and culture to the international level.” 

Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, who was also present during the inauguration, said the government had released ₹5.5 crore for BIFFes.

During the event, a catalogue was also released to celebrate the centenary year of V.K. Murthy, the Dadasaheb Phalke award winning cinematographer.

Director Govind Nihalani, who worked with V.K. Murthy was also present, during the celebrations.

The one-week festival’s inauguration was also attended by Sapthami Gowda, lead actress of Kaantara, Abhishek Ambareesh, scriptwriter and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayendra Prasad, and others from the film fraternity as well as the political scape.

