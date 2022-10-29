Bengaluru’s civic officials warned of disciplinary action if potholes are not filled by November 5

File photo of a pothole-ridden road near Commercial Street in Bengaluru.

After being pulled up repeatedly by the High Court and public for the pothole menace in Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, in an internal circular, has warned the BBMP officials concerned of strict action if the potholes are not fixed by November 5.

In the circular dated on October 27, a copy of which is with The Hindu, the Commissioner has sent out the warning following instructions from the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to fill potholes in the city.

“A deadline of November 5 has been set to fill the potholes in Bengaluru. If officials fail to fill potholes, the respective officials will be given notice and another five days to complete the work,” said a senior BBMP official.

In the circular, further it is stated that if officials fail to fill potholes despite the second notice, the officials concerned have to face disciplinary action, including suspension as per Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957.

The Chief Commissioner has issued the circular to BBMP chief engineers, assistant engineers, assistant executive engineers, and executive engineers.

On Thursday, Karnataka High Court, hearing a public interest litigation, said that the BBMP has completely failed in implementing its orders on filling potholes on city roads. The High Court had on October 8 pulled up the BBMP for shoddy work in closing potholes and directed them to ensure quality in pothole-filling works.

The recent spell of rains have only further deteriorated the condition of the city roads with several thousands of new potholes and bad stretches appearing. Several motorists and residents have been complaining and social media is abuzz with photographs and rants against potholes. Around six people were killed owing to potholes in Bengaluru over the last year.