Fight turns fatal after man is attacked by daughter

24 July 2020 00:18 IST

A scuffle broke out over the father playing the piano

A 46-year-old man died after he was allegedly wounded by his 15-year-old daughter at their flat in MICO Layout police station limits. The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday. The police said the girl, in her statement, claimed she was trying to protect herself when her father came at her with a knife.

A scuffle broke out between the two, when the girl objected to her father playing the piano late at night, and tried to shut the lid on the keys. “Enraged by this, the father went to the kitchen and picked up a knife. The girl said he tried to attack her and in self-defence, she grabbed a pair of scissors on the spur of the moment and attacked him. The man was wounded on the chest and died,” the police said.

The panic-stricken girl ran to her neighbour for help, who in turn alerted the police.

Education hit

The father, an engineer by profession, lost his wife around nine years ago and was raising their daughter and son, who according to the police, is around 10 years.

“After the death of his wife, he quit his job and turned to alcohol. He did not have a good relationship with neighbours,” said a police source, adding that they were still verifying details about the family.

“It is also learnt that he was not keen on sending his children to school, and their education had been hampered. They were studying online,” the police said.

They said the man owned two flats in the building, and one of them had been rented out. The police said: “The family lived in the other flat and was dependent on his savings and the rent, for a living. He has a brother in Mumbai, who we will be questioned.”

The police are still trying to piece together what happened in the wee hours of Thursday. The post-mortem has not yet been done as we are waiting for the COVID-19 test. “The girl and her brother are currently being housed in a flat in the same building,” a police official said.