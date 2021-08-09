Fight master dies of electrocution during Kannada movie shoot

The deceased fight master Vivek.

A 35-year-old fight master was electrocuted during a Kannada film shoot in Jogenahalli near Bidadi on August 9.

The police alleged that the mishap was the result of negligence by the film crew. They have detained the stunt master, Vinod, charging him and the film crew for death due to negligence.

The film crew did not take permission from the authorities concerned for the shoot.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek, and the film ‘Love You Rachchu’. The main leads are Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram.

According to the police, the stunt was being shot near a private resort. Vivek, along with the stunt crew, were part of a fight scene.

They were using a metal rope and cranes to shoot the fight sequence when Vivek came in contact with a high tension wire and was electrocuted on the spot. The other crew members tried to revive him, but it was too late by then. The Bidadi police sealed the area.

The police summoned Vinod and the director of the movie for questioning.

Ajay Rao was said to be present at the shoot, but around 200 metres away from the spot where the fight was being filmed.

He heard the commotion and rushed to see what had happened. He came to know that Vivek had died on the spot. Two other persons, who were part of the fight scene, sustained injuries in the mishap. They were taken to a private hospital for treatment .

Many members of the film crew left the spot after the incident. The police are planning to question each one of them.

In November 2016, two stuntmen – Anil and Raghav Uday – drowned after jumping from a helicopter into a lake during the shoot of the climax scene of Kannada film Masti Gudi. The lead actor, Duniya Vijay, was rescued by other members of the film crew.