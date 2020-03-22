Fight against Covid-19 to be staged from Victoria hospital, Balabrooie Guest House

The State government, which announced a slew of measures on Sunday to curtail the transmission of COVID-19, including closing all borders, screening all domestic passengers and postponing the SSLC examinations, has named two locations in Bengaluru to be the epicentres in the fight against the pandemic.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Sunday that the 1,700-bed Victoria hospital will be used specially to tackle COVID-19. The patients in the hospital will be shifted to other hospitals.

Besides international air passengers, even domestic passengers will be screened at the airport from now on.

Acknowledging a need for more testing, the Chief Minister stated that all patients with symptoms of COVID-19 would be tested. “For every 10 lakh people, at least 200 people will be tested for which arrangements will be made,” he said.

Steps will also be taken to obtain permission to conduct testing in more government and private hospitals with cooperation from the The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), he added.

The Balabrooie Guest House will be turned into a ‘war room’ that will function round-the-clock and will headed by the Chief Minister. It will be the venue for all video conferences. Besides this, district-level task forces will be established.

In addition, the government has decided that the public distribution system will distribute ration this month for two months. He requested all the people living in cities not to visit their villages for the next two weeks.