Festive cheer for sales of commodities in Bengaluru markets ahead of Deepavali

Shoppers saunter under strings of colourful lights in the run-up to Deepavali at Commercial Street, in Bengaluru on October 21. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

This year, sales of electronic items, jewellery, kitchen appliances and utensils have shot up

While the city decks up for the festival of lights, businesses in the city are also shedding off their COVID blues. With Dhanteras and Deepavali, the sales of various commodities have skyrocketed, and are expected to further rise.

“Due to the pandemic, we’ve had very low sales for two years; 35 shops out of the 125 shops had shut down during the pandemic. But they have all reopened this year and business is flourishing due to the festival,” said Suhail Yusuff, Secretary of Brigade Shops and Establishments Association.

This year, the sales of electronic items such as flat-screen televisions, mobile phones, noise-cancelling headphones and speakers are on the rise, owing to the attractive offers provided by various brands during the festive season. Alongside, PlayStations are also one of the most sought-after products in the market.

A similar surge has also been observed in the sales of gold, silver and diamond jewellery. Apart from jewellery, coins and miniature idols made out of gold and silver are also in demand among customers.

“After such a long gap, our businesses have seen an increase of 25% in jewellery sales. The customers are really excited this year, and they’ve already placed orders 15-20 days prior to the festival,” said T.A. Sharavana, President of Karnataka Jewellery Association.

While the electronics and jewellery sectors are thriving, the textile sector has been severely hit by the recent rains. “Although we’ve suffered losses due to the recent rains in the city, our sales have picked up pace this week. Our recovery is slow, yet I believe by December we shall be out of the loss,“ says Sajjan Raj Mehta, trade activist.

The sales of kitchen appliances and utensils have also shot up in the city markets. Sales of brooms have also seen a boom at Gandhi Bazaar. Many customers believe that purchasing brooms shall prevent debt and provide security of wealth to the buyer.

“Buying a broom is considered lucky as it cleans anything inauspicious in your house. It is to assure that you’ll always have wealth. I’m planning to purchase a microwave oven too. I have also ordered a silver coin, with inscriptions of Lakshmi and Ganesha for Deepavali. There are a lot of offers during this time of the year,“ said N. Savitha, a homemaker shopping at Gandhi Bazaar.