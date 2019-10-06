Festival waste management plan is in place, say BBMP officials

With Bengaluru set for the festive season and a long weekend, the civic body is worried about the disposal of vast quantities of waste, from banana stems to ash gourd to flower garlands. The quantum of waste generated during the 10 days of Dasara is much more than that during other festivals.

On an average, Bengaluru generates around 4,500 tonnes of waste daily, apart from the 1,000 tonnes generated by bulk generators that gets picked up by empanelled vendors. According to rough estimates, the city sees an increase in waste generation of at least 35% during the festive period.

According to Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body already has in place a festival waste management plan. “We have identified areas where a lot of festival waste is generated and have instructed officials to maintain cleanliness by ensuring that no waste is left uncollected,” he said.

Subhash B. Adi, who heads the National Green Tribunal’s Karnataka chapter, has written to the BBMP on the issue. BBMP Special Commissioner (SWM) D. Randeep said the civic body was instructed to check if night collection is possible in the market areas.

Last year, waste collection took a hit when the processing plants were closed for Ayudha Puja and the civic body faced a problem of manpower shortage. This time, officials are not leaving anything to chance. Assistant executive engineers have been instructed to coordinate on ground efforts and all the processing plants have been asked to remain open.

According to Mr. Randeep, many vendors come to the city during the festive season and go back after a couple of days. Fining such vendors is not feasible. “Officials have been asked to either depute an additional compactor or, if required, rent auto tippers. They do not have to wait for approvals on file,” he said.

Templates created

Waste management expert Sandya Narayanan said the BBMP, after consulting with experts, has created templates for management of waste generated during Ganesh Chathurti, Bakrid, and Dasara. “While festival waste management during Ganesh Chathurti and Bakrid are on course, Dasara poses challenges. We have to deal with not just temporary vendors, but also traders. This makes it challenging for management and enforcement,” she said, adding that traders’ associations need to work with the BBMP as well.