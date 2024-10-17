Festival of Dogs: A test of community harmony

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is set to celebrate the ‘Festival of Dogs’ on October 17, inspired by Kukkur Tihar, an annual festival where people worship dogs in October or November, originating from Nepal. However, even as the civic body announced the festival, another dog bite video in Bengaluru surfaced on social media.

The video shows a group of dogs attacking a teenage girl on the Indian Air Force station campus, Jalahalli East. Around the same locality, on August 28, a 76-year-old woman was fatally attacked by stray dogs during her morning walk. According to BBMP sources, the currently circulating video is from a similar incident that occurred on September 28, exactly a month later.

These incidents have compelled BBMP to come up with long-term programmes to tackle issues surrounding stray dogs that have remained unresolved for years.

Providing food for strays

On the day of the Festival of Dogs, the BBMP will launch a programme to address the rising issue of stray dog bites and the growing divide between communities and street animals. It has announced a new partnership with animal activists, pourakarmikas, hotel owners, and health department officials to ensure stray dogs are adequately fed.

The initiative by BBMP’s animal husbandry division will introduce an experimental programme aimed at providing food for strays in areas where food sources have diminished for them. The programme is planned to be rolled out by December after trial runs in Manjunath Nagar, Bagalagunte, Pottery Town, and a few more areas.

How to register

Animal lovers and caregivers will have the chance to register with the BBMP’s animal husbandry division to assist in feeding stray dogs within the city’s jurisdiction. The volunteers and experts will decide on locations where strays have to be fed and at what time of the day. A registration link is available on the BBMP’s social media platforms, with the process open from October 2 to 31. While registration is not mandatory, a BBMP official stated that it would help create a database and streamline the campaign. As of October 16, as many as 244 caretakers have come forward to take part in the programme.

Once registered, pourakarmikas and hotel owners will also be involved, and feeding areas will be designated. The initiative will initially be rolled out as a pilot in selected areas. Feedback will be gathered from all stakeholders, and if successful, it will be expanded to all wards.

Speaking to The Hindu, BBMP‘s special commissioner of the Animal Husbandry Department, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, said, “This is the first dog feeding programme in the country that is led by a civic body. We have observed that dog bite cases are quite frequent these days. Our solid waste management practices have also improved, and we segregate wet and dry waste quite well, so the availability of food on the streets has gone down. Which could be one of the reasons stray dogs have turned aggressive.“

Community-animal bond

The BBMP’s goal is not only to address immediate concerns about dog bites but also to foster a more harmonious relationship between the community and street animals. “Our effort is to reduce the distance between us and animals. We did a study and understood that dog bite cases have increased due to the lack of food availability,” said Suralkar.

Suralkar says many residents have requested the removal of stray dogs from their neighbourhoods, citing fears of aggression. “However, we realised that if a feeding arrangement can be made with the society leading the project and BBMP providing support, it will help calm down stray dogs. We have been living with these animals for centuries, and we cannot just keep them away,“ he added.

High-risk areas

The programme will first target areas with higher rates of dog bite complaints and fewer local caregivers for stray animals. The BBMP has decided to assign pourakarmikas to feed the strays in these regions. “Wherever there is a lack of local caregivers, we have decided to assign our pourakarmikas to feed these dogs. The pourakarmikas, after or between their regular work, will find time to feed the strays at least once a day.”

Suralkar said measures would be taken to prevent the gathering of dogs at one location, which could trigger aggressive behaviour. “Bowls will be placed at distanced locations, and pourakarmikas will receive training from experts on how to feed the dogs safely. Pourakarmikas will also be provided with safety equipment to ensure their well-being while interacting with the animals,” he explained.

Collaboration with eateries

Suralkar said feeding stray animals presents logistical challenges, particularly in terms of sourcing food. To address this, the BBMP has partnered with restaurants and hotels, along with its own Indira Canteens, to provide leftover food that is suitable for dogs.

“Hotel and restaurant association members and BBMP-led Indira Canteens will provide leftover food, like rice, chapati, idly, curd, and milk — anything without spices or too much salt, and palatable for dogs. We have decided to go forward with this only after we got approval from dog experts and vets,“ said Suralkar. “Our focus for now is to make sure stray dogs get one meal a day. Eventually, once the programme is running smoothly and the situation is under control, we will shift our focus to providing more nutritious meals.”

Mixed reactions

Rajesh Mehra, a Koramangala resident who feeds stray dogs in his area, is supportive of the initiative. “It’s encouraging to see the BBMP finally stepping in to help us feeders. We have been doing this on our own for years, and it’s heartening to know there will be official backing. Feeding strays not only keeps them calm but also helps create a peaceful coexistence.”

Priya Menon, another feeder in Koramangala, says the initiative will benefit stray dogs, especially those in the city’s outskirts. “Problems arise only when we don’t clean up after feeding the dogs or if we feed them during busy hours when there are too many people around. If we find the right technique to feed the dogs, we will have a happy neighbourhood both for us and the stray animals,“ she added.

On the other hand, Meghana Rao from Whitefield expressed her reservations, “While I understand the need to care for these animals, stray dogs can be quite aggressive at times, especially when in groups. We have many feeders in our surroundings who have been constantly caring for these dogs, but their aggression remains the same.”

“Many of the residents in our apartments, including me, have been chased by dogs whenever we are walking or riding on our two-wheelers, especially during the night. I am worried that feeding them could attract more dogs to our area, and that might increase the risk of dog bites, especially for children,“ she added.

Arun Prasad, a resident of Jayanagar, says safety should be planned accurately. “If the feeding programme is well-structured and the dogs are fed away from residential areas, it could work. But I think safety should be the priority, and the BBMP should ensure that these animals don’t gather in large numbers where people walk or play.”