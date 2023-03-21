Ferra Aerospace and Dynamatic Technologies sign MoU for aerospace and defence advancement

March 21, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Bengaluru

Ferra Aerospace India, through Queensland-based Ferra Engineering Australia, has entered into a contractual agreement by signing an MoU with Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies Limited to enhance their scale and capabilities in strategic aerospace manufacturing.

This will lead to collaboration on product integration, testing, technology development of airframe structures and precision aerospace components for customers across the Indian market.

The MoU was signed on March 20 by Managing Director and General Manager of Ferra Aerospace Private Limited Sridhar Chinthaand with Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, in the presence of Treasurer of Queensland and Minister for Trade and Investment Queensland Cameron Dick.

Mr Dick said, “We commend Ferra’s Brisbane and India teams for securing deals with prestigious customers in India, like Dynamatic Technologies. Partnerships with global defence giants, like Boeing and Dynamatic Technologies, strengthen Queensland’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. Support and advancement of companies, like Ferra, further diversifies our economy and builds on our existing skills base in Queensland.”