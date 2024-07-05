ADVERTISEMENT

Female teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl 

Published - July 05, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The K.G. Halli police have registered a case against a female teacher at a pre-nursery school for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl at the school. The teacher has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the police, the child started going to the private school at Anwar Layout, K.G. Halli, on June 6. A few days later, she refused to go to school and upon enquiry, claimed to have had pain in her private parts. When asked what caused it, the child reportedly said, “Ma’am did it,” but did not identify the teacher by name. The parents rushed her to Vani Vilas Hospital where she was treated and the doctors reportedly confirmed sexual assault.

Acting on their complaint, the police have registered a case against the teacher who handled the girl’s class. “The child is very young and a lot of patience, time, and skill are needed to probe the case. Investigation is under way,” a senior police official said.

