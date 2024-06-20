GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Female foeticide: Karnataka sets up teams to check illegal over-the-counter sale of MTP kits 

Published - June 20, 2024 01:46 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following reports regarding rampant over-the-counter sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits, the State Health Department has set up district-level teams to check such illegal sales, and prevent female foeticide.

According to a circular issued on Wednesday, each of the teams will comprise the jurisdictional assistant drugs controller, taluk health officer, and medical officer. The teams, which will function in coordination, will inspect medical stores in their jurisdiction to collect details on the sale of MTP kits and submit a report to the Health Department by the 20th of every month.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. said the MTP kits fall under the Schedule ‘H’ category and cannot be sold without a doctor’s prescription. During a review meeting on June 10, the rampant and illegal sale of MTP kits was discussed at length.

“It was brought to our notice that MTP kits are easily available over the counter in all medical stores. These kits are being sold in pharmacies of both registered and unregistered hospitals and are also available with quacks. The sale of these kits without a valid doctor’s prescription is further resulting in illegal abortions, affecting women’s health,” the commissioner said.

