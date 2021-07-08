Fee row: Parent turns to police after school prevents children from attending online classes

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 02:00 IST

A 40-year-old businesswoman has lodged a harassment complaint with the Mico Layout police against a private school for allegedly not allowing her children to attend online classes or access school work.

She told the police that the problem started after she raised an issue with the Education Department against the irregularities in the school following which the District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA) had initiated a probe.

The police have filed an FIR against the school management and are investigating the mother’s complaint. In her statement, Swapna Nair said that her two children are enrolled in classes 7 and 5 at Presidency School in Bilekahalli.

However, they have reportedly been deprived of academic activities even since she raised a complaint citing violations of rules in terms of collection of fees, uniform and stationery and also about the qualification of teachers in the school.

“On account of the lockdown and without clear directions on payment of fees, Ms. Nair and a few other parents did not pay the fees. Following this, the management denied her children access to the online classes and withheld their examination results,” said the police.

Other parents, too, reportedly did not pay the fees, but they finally agreed to pay a portion of the amount. However, Ms. Nair said the school management refused to admit the students and stopped communicating with them. “Because of such treatment many students developed health issues and are under a lot of stress,” Ms. Nair said.

The police said that they will summon the school management for questioning.