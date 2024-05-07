Fee revision for government PU colleges unlikely this year

May 07, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Though the Department of School Education (Pre University) has submitted a proposal to revise fees for PU courses in government colleges, a revision is very unlikely for the academic year 2024-25, sources said.

The Department had in January 2024 submitted a proposal to revise the fees by at least 20 - 30%. However, the government has not taken a decision on the proposal yet. Class 10 results are expected in the next couple of days, following which admissions to pre university begins. However, as the Model Code of Conduct for the parliamentary polls will be in force till June 4, a decision on the matter is unlikely till then, sources said. The Finance Department has also not approved the proposal yet.

“A proposal has been submitted to the government regarding the fee revision of PU courses for the academic year of 2024-25, but no decision has been taken so far. If the government does not revise the fee, the previous year’s fee will continue,” said Sindhu. B. Rupesh, Director of DSE (PU) said.

Presently, government colleges charge ₹796 for backward class students and ₹1,466 fee for general category students, even as they provide free education for girls, and SC, ST students.

The last time the fees were revised was in 2018-19, five years ago and since then the fees have not been revised due to the pandemic and related financial difficulties. In 2018-19, the government hiked the fees by 60%, and before that by 30% by 2013-14. The Department has proposed a hike in the range of 20-30% of not only annual fees, but lab fees, exam fees among other categories.

However, this fee revision will not affect fee structure in private colleges as they have their own fee structure and the government doesn’t decide on their fees.

