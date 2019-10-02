Fee hike will not be revoked: NLSIU Executive council

The executive council of the National Law School of India University has decided not to roll back the hike in fees for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said students who are unable to pay the full fees immediately can pay the old fees by November 7, while the remaining has to be paid a month after that.

NLSIU had hiked its fees by more than 27% across the board, a decision that was vehemently opposed by students. For a B.A. LLB (honours) course, the annual fee was hiked from ₹1.83 lakh to ₹2.3 lakh. Of this, tuition fee has been increased by ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh, while a new fee head — electricity charge — has been introduced with the amount being ₹15,000 per annum.

Meanwhile, Sarasu Esther Thomas has been appointed as Registrar of NLSIU. This comes after O.V. Nandimath said he stepped down as he felt it was not ethically right for him to continue in the post.