Fearing contempt of court, BBMP processes garbage tenders

It’s unlikely that the Indore model that called for the collection of both wet and dry waste in one vehicle will be implemented, say sources

After months of indecision and vacillating on whether to cancel garbage tenders that were processed last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to start issuing work orders to contractors. The civic body fears that it will be in contempt of the Karnataka High Court if it fails to do so.

The Mayor-led committee was pushing for implementation of the Indore model of Solid Waste Management where a single vehicle with separate compartments would be used to collect dry and wet waste. This, despite the fact that the garbage tenders that were finalised envisaged separate collection of dry and wet waste.

“With this development, it seems unlikely that the Indore model will be implemented in the city,” said a senior civic official. The Mayor-led committee, that was until recently opposing the garbage tenders that envisage separate collection, has reportedly gone back on its decision.

On Friday, a second round of meetings was held to discuss the way forward. Sources privy to the development said that the meeting decided to issue work orders to 45 contractors to whom the civic body had already issued a Letter of Acceptance.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said the civic body had now decided to abide by the High Court’s directions. He explained that the garbage tenders were floated after the previous council gave a green signal.

While contractors will be responsible for collecting and transporting wet and sanitary waste, dry waste will continue to be collected by ragpickers from Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) or self-help groups.

“The present council had passed a resolution in favour of one contractor collecting different streams of segregated waste. Contractors challenged this in court,” he said. In February, the High Court had directed the BBMP to issue work orders to contractors of 45 tenders and finalise the remaining 120-odd tenders.

Many civic officials and waste management experts have said that the Indore model may not work for Bengaluru, as it is a larger city which generates nearly 5,000 tonnes of waste a day.

According to a source in the BBMP, “While both the garbage tenders that we have already floated and the Indore model insist on collection of segregated waste, the difference lies in the frequency of collection.”