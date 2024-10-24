ADVERTISEMENT

Fear of building collapse at Kamalanagar, residents vacate premises

Published - October 24, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of a two-storey building at Kamalanagar moved to safety on Thursday over fears that the structure may collapse. A family of five that was living in the building relocated to a safe space.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also been alerted about the plight of the building.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has commenced the demolition of a building owned by Puttappa at Nanajappa Garden, 4th Cross, Horamavu in the Mahadevapura zone. The structure, under construction on a 10x25-sq. ft site, has a ground floor and five storeys and has developed cracks. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar ordered the demolition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Islamapura in HAL ward, a ground-plus-one-storey building owned by Sriram is also being demolished. Officials said the structure is old and is in a dilapidated state. All belongings have been removed, and the building is being demolished, officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US