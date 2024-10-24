GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fear of building collapse at Kamalanagar, residents vacate premises

Published - October 24, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

Residents of a two-storey building at Kamalanagar moved to safety on Thursday over fears that the structure may collapse. A family of five that was living in the building relocated to a safe space.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also been alerted about the plight of the building.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has commenced the demolition of a building owned by Puttappa at Nanajappa Garden, 4th Cross, Horamavu in the Mahadevapura zone. The structure, under construction on a 10x25-sq. ft site, has a ground floor and five storeys and has developed cracks. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar ordered the demolition.

At Islamapura in HAL ward, a ground-plus-one-storey building owned by Sriram is also being demolished. Officials said the structure is old and is in a dilapidated state. All belongings have been removed, and the building is being demolished, officials added.

