Fear looms over other settlements after Sunday eviction drive

Hundreds of families, including young children, who were rendered homeless after an eviction drive, had no option but to spend the night in the open. Several hutments were demolished at Bellandur, Brookefield and Kariyammana Agrahara by authorities with police protection on Sunday.

While a few organisations have come forward to help these families, many have been left to fend for themselves. A petition has been filed in the High Court of Karnataka by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

Suddenly rendered homeless, many children who lived in the hutments were not able to go to school on Monday while the adults could not get to work.

When The Hindu visited Kariyammana Agrahara, families were trying to salvage whatever was left of their belongings. Many women and young children were crying owing to hunger.

“We have not eaten since Sunday. We have lost everything. We are daily wagers. Our daily wages sustain our everyday needs,” said Sahitya Nandan, 53, who works as a sweeper.

Nine-year-old Afshana takes care of her younger brother after coming back from school while her mother goes to work. “My father died last year and my mother is the sole breadwinner. We don't know what to do now,” she cried.

Similar is the case of Rabiya Begum's family. Rabiya, a mother of three young children, said, “My husband is not in town. The hut that offered us shelter is no longer there. How are we supposed to live in this condition?”

Residents of the remaining hutments are living in fear of losing their homes. The police had reportedly detained the owners of the private lands where these hutments had come up. Fearing police action, on Monday, the landowner of a similar hutment colony in Kudlu Gate evicted all the residents and razed their huts.

Akbar Ali Mondal, who works in the solid waste management sector and resides in a hutment in Munekolala near Marathahalli, said that though the residents told the police that they had all identity cards, the police were in no mood to listen to them.

“We had even submitted our records to the police some time ago. I have been living here for the past 11 years. But the police are asking us to go back to our respective States. How can we, citizens of India, be asked to not live here,” he asked.

The police, on their part, claim to be following instructions of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Senior police officials, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that they have no provision to check the authenticity of the documents submitted by the residents of these hutments. “With a lot of attention on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), we don't want to invite any controversy by getting into the act of checking documents,” the official said.

Action against BBMP official

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking into the evictions that have rendered homeless hundreds of families belonging to lower socio-economic groups. The Joint Commissioner (Mahadevapura zone) has been directed to inquire and submit a report on Tuesday.

According to the police, they received a letter from the jurisdictional Assistant Executive Engineer, following which the demolition was taken up.

BBMP Special Commissioner D. Randeep, who is in charge of Mahadevapura zone, told The Hindu that he had recommended action to suspend/repatriate the official concerned to the parent department. The file is pending with the BBMP's Department of Administration.

