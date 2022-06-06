FDA arrested on the charge of giving contract to eliminate husband

A 44-year-old First Division Assistant (FDA), who allegedly paid ₹10 lakh to eliminate her husband who was “harassing“ her over a financial loss she had incurred, was arrested by the Doddaballapura police on Monday.

The incident came to light when the police arrested Syed Nayeem from K.G. Halli and his associate Moula from Shidlaghatta for attacking the victim, Mukunda, while he was returning home from work at Bashettyhalli on the outskirts of the city on May 25.

The accused, along with two others, intercepted the Mr. Mukunda’s car and attacked him, but they fled the scene when passers-by rushed to help.

Based on the complaint, the police formed a special team, who tracked down the accused based on technical evidence gathered from in and around the scene of crime.

The police said during questioning, Nayeem and Moula revealed the name of Mamatha and confessed that she had given ₹10 lakh in advance to eliminate Mr. Mukunda.

Based on the confession, the police picked up Mamatha and her friend Tasleema, who introduced Mamatha to the supari killers.

The police said Mamatha confessed to the crime and stated that she had invested a huge amount of money on a chit fund operated by her neighbour. She also recommended others to invest money in the chit fund.

However, the chit fund operator ran away with the money, and the investors started harassing Mamatha to return their amount.

Fed up of the harassment, Mr. Mukunda not only repaid the money but allegedly started humiliating and harassing Mamatha for causing a huge loss to the family. Unable to bear the harassment and taunts , Mamatha shared her ordeal with her friend, Tasleema and the duo decided to pay “supari” and eliminate Mr. Mukunda and finalised the deal for ₹40 lakh.

Mamatha sold her gold valuables to arrange ₹10 lakh as advance amount.

The police have arrested four persons so far and are now on the lookout for two others, who are on the run.