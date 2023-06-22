Fazlul Hasan’s ‘Bangalore Through the Centuries’ available in re-print after 53 years

June 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

A milestone book on Bengaluru’s historiography, “Bangalore Through the Centuries”, out-of-print for long, and enjoying a cult status among bibliophiles, and city history enthusiasts, is finally available in a new reprint again after 53 years. The reprint is already a hit, and the entire print run has already been sold out.

The only print edition of the work was brought out in 1970. It is an amateur historiography of the city by M. Fazlul Hasan, who retired as an Administrative Officer, Revenue Department of Bangalore Municipal Corporation. The book, then priced at ₹25, was reportedly usually gifted at BMC events back then. However, it went out-of-print, and a rare used copy of the book was being sold for as high as ₹10,000 a copy, said Krishna Gowda, of Bookworm, a leading bookstore on Church Street. Some sellers had demanded even as high as ₹25,000 for a copy of the book, he added.

The book has now been edited, enlarged and re-published by leading architect Naresh Narasimhan. “It’s the first such work in English on the city, and is a very well written book and a work of passion and love. I had read the book long back, probably in the 1980s and had loved the book. I knew the book was not available. A chance encounter with Fazlul Hasan’s son led me to republish the book again,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book is not only edited to remove typos, but is now annotated, and includes a lot of illustrations, photographs of previously unseen paintings and maps. “We have included a lot of images, mostly of paintings and illustrations, previously unseen, as they are from a previously unexplored source - The Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata,” said Mr. Narasimhan.

Fazlul Hasan’s interest in the city’s history is said to have been triggered by an inscription he found on a stone in a relative’s farm in Sunkenahalli on Bull Temple Road, and later worked on the city’s history. The book starts with the old Pete Bengaluru established by Kempe Gowda in 1537 and takes the reader through its rollercoaster ride - captured by Mughals, selling it to the Mysore king Chikkadevaraja Wadiyar to the Bangalore War between Tipu Sultan, and the British, to becoming a cantonment town, and to post-independence sojourn.

Historian Janaki Nair, the author of one of the authoritative works on the city, “The Promise of the Metropolis: Bangalore’s Twentieth Century,” said that the book was a very commendable work. “It is a very warmly written book, and the love for the city comes through the writing, but at the same time very well grounded despite not being written by a professional historian. I have relied on the book myself and I am very happy that it is reprinted and is available for readers again,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.