Bengaluru

Father, sons-in-law arrested in suicide pact case

The city police have arrested three men — Shankar and his two sons-in-law, Praveen and Shrikant — booking them for abetment to suicide in a case where four adult family ended lives.

The bodies of Shankar’s wife Bharati and her three adult children, were found at their Byadarahalli residence on September 17. The police also found the body of a nine-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly strangled to death.

Shankar’s three children — Sinchana, Sindhurani and Madhusagar — left separate death notes, detailing harassment by Shankar. Sinchana and Sindhurani, had separated from their husbands over marital disputes and had also blamed their husbands for pushing them to take the extreme step.

Based on the notes, the Byadarahalli police booked the three for abetment to suicide and arrested them on Friday.

The nine-month-old baby boy, who was initially suspected to have died of starvation, was killed by asphyxiation, autopsy report said, pushing the police to book the four dead adults of the house for murder.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph:104 for help)


Comments
