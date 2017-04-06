Father knew something was amiss, but couldn’t save son

Days ahead of the World Health Day, the city is abuzz with the suicide of a 23-year-old youth, who chose to make a spectacle of his death by relaying his last few living moments on Facebook.

Apparently, the economics student had been battling depression for long but was not on medication. Doctors say this case has highlighted the single biggest hurdle in mental healthcare in the country: seeking help.

Arjun Bharadwaj killed himself on Monday in his third attempt. His previous two tries were averted by one of his friends.

The father of the youngster from Bengaluru, who was studying in Mumbai’s Narsee Monjee College, had been camping in the city and had met his son just a day before the suicide. He knew something was amiss but could not save his son.

While lack of awareness has often been cited as the leading cause for people not seeking help, the case has complicated that theory as well.

Most doctors are baffled as to why an educated youngster with access to Internet and every other source of information chose not to ask for medical help.