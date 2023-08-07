HamberMenu
Father and son run over by speeding car in Bengaluru

The accident occurred around 12 a.m. when the duo was returning home on a two-wheeler after work

August 07, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of two persons on a 2-wheeler. The accident occurred on ISRO Road near M.S. Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru on the night of August 6, 2023.

A representational photo of two persons on a 2-wheeler. The accident occurred on ISRO Road near M.S. Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru on the night of August 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A father-son duo was killed and another person was seriously injured after a speeding car ran over them on ISRO Road near M.S. Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru on the night of August 6.

The deceased — Raghu, 65, and his son Chiranjeevi, 25. Raghu owns a book store at Koramangala. The accident occurred around 12 a.m. when the duo was returning home on a two-wheeler after work.

According to the police, the driver of the car hit an autorickshaw parked on the roadside. He ran over the scooter and a pedestrian in an attempt to avoid hitting two more parked cars. The pedestrian, Vasu, sustained serious injuries and is being treated in a hospital.

Three persons were in the car at the time of the accident. Two managed to flee from the spot.

Passers-by managed to nab one of the occupants of the car, identified as Akash, and handed him over to the Sadashivanagar traffic police. The accused is said to be the son of a zilla panchayat member, the police said.

A case has been registered at Sadashivanagar traffic police station.

