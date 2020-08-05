Fate of garbage tenders in limbo

The garbage tenders that envisage separate collection of different streams of waste remain in limbo. With the High Court of Karnataka taking serious note, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to place the tenders once again before the council.

Civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and senior officials held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Senior officials, who attended the meeting, pointed out that the tenders were almost finalised for 45 wards and the civic body had even issued Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to contractors.

However, the BBMP council later went back on its decision to have separate collection of wet waste by contractors and dry waste by Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs). The council passed a resolution to implement the Indore model, which envisages collection of segregated waste by the same contractor.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep told The Hindu that the meeting discussed legal implications of floating new tenders and status of old tenders.

However, with just one month left for the term of the council to end, sources wondered whether the councillors could take a call on important subjects.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said the tenders will be tabled before the council in the next meeting on August 10. He maintained that the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, gave the council powers to pass resolutions on important subjects, such as garbage tenders.

“We also discussed if the work orders could be given to the 45 contractors who have already been given LoAs. The council has passed a resolution to implement the Indore model,” he said.