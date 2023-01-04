Fatalities in accidents back to pre-pandemic levels, though number of accidents remain low

January 04, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The number of fatalities in traffic accidents returned to pre-pandemic levels in the city, with 777 people killed in 748 accidents during 2022. This had dipped during 2020 and 2021, due to lockdowns.

However, the total number of accidents in 2022, at 3,827, has reduced by over 18% compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic.

“On an average, six accidents were reported for every 10,000 vehicles prior to 2022, which reduced to 3.53 this year. That is to say, in spite of the increased number of vehicles on the road, the number of accidents have considerably come down. This can be attributed to the effective accident prevention measures taken up by Bengaluru Traffic Police,” said M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

Moreover, the number of accidents reported in 2022, is not significantly higher than those reported in 2020 and 2021 when long periods of lockdowns were imposed, he added.

BTP collected ₹179.2 crore as penalties for violation of traffic norms, during 2022, the highest ever in the city.

Dr. Saleem observed that in 2018 of all the traffic violation cases booked, 62% were physically booked by police personnel (contact) and 38% contactless using technology, a scenario that has drastically reversed in 2022: 92% were booked contactless and only 8% of the cases physically by personnel.

“Traffic rule enforcement is moving towards contactless which also leads to transparency in enforcement. The use of technology is a boon and is effectively being used in traffic enforcement and regulation,” he said, adding in future BTP aims to book all cases only through the contactless mode and utilise all available human resources for traffic management on the ground.