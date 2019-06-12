Fatal fall for housekeeper

A housekeeping staffer was killed when he fell while cleaning a glass wall at an IT company at Kalyani Magnum, J.P. Nagar, on Saturday. The deceased, Ramesh Marandi, 26, was an employee of a private agency and was deployed at the IT company as housekeeping supervisor.

Ramesh was assigned to clean a 20-ft-high glass wall. The police said there was no safety belt nor was the ladder he was using locked. The ladder moved, causing him to lose balance. He fell into the lift pit 40 ft below and sustained severe injuries. Other staff members rushed him to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint by his relatives, the Puttenahalli police have filed an FIR against the owner and management of Avon Facilities.

Hand severed

In another incident, a housekeeping staffer lost her right hand while working at a composting unit at an apartment complex at Doddakallasandra on Kanakapura Main Road on Saturday.

The victim, Sharadamma, 39, was deputed by a city-based agency to work as a housekeeper. According to the police, her right hand got accidentally stuck in a machine while she was working in the composting unit and got severed.

Other staff members took her to a hospital. Doctor amputated a part of her right hand and then alerted the police.

Sharadamma alleged that the manager and the supervisor did not provide her with any safety gear.

Based on her complaint, the police filed an FIR against the agency, the manager, and the supervisor on Monday.