ADVERTISEMENT

Fatal fall for habitual offender targetting PG accommodation

January 11, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old habitual offender has died after falling from the third floor of a paying guest accommodation at Marathahalli.

The deceased, Vikram, a resident of Shankarampuram, ventured into the paying guest accommodation to steal laptops on Tuesday. He had stolen two laptops on the second floor and went to the third floor to steal more.

However, a few residents woke up and raised an alarm. In a bid to escape, Vikram jumped from the third floor and crashed onto the compound wall, sustaining severe injuries. He was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case of attempt to theft and unnatural death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US